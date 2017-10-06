“There’s nothing magical about 82 games,” says NBA commissioner Adam Silver, while strongly hinting that the League’s regular season schedule may eventually get trimmed.

Silver, much like his predecessor David Stern, has his sights trained on the NBA’s international expansion.

NBA Commish Adam Silver tells @usatodaysports the 82-game season is up for debate; why Mexico City has his attention https://t.co/MYlGf3uYdE — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 5, 2017

The commish says that given everything NBA teams know about players’ long-term health, the 82-game schedule is unlikely to remain unchanged going forward.

Per USA Today: