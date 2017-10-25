According to Markelle Fultz‘s agent, the top pick in last summer’s NBA Draft had fluid injected into his injured right shoulder, not taken out.

Fultz, 19, has changed his shooting mechanics due to the injury, and is averaging just 33 percent from the floor and 50 percent from the free throw line.

According to the rookie’s agent, Fultz “literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball.”

“He had a cortisone shot on Oct. 5, which means fluid was put into his shoulder — not taken out,” agent Raymond Brothers told ESPN on Tuesday night. “My intention earlier was to let people know that he’s been experiencing discomfort. We will continue to work with (Sixers general manager) Bryan Colangelo and the medical staff.” Cortisone shots are used to relieve pain and inflammation. Sixers officials confirmed to ESPN a treatment took place several weeks ago and Fultz’s inflammation and symptoms have improved. Second opinions also have confirmed the 76ers’ ongoing treatment plan of physiotherapy, team sources said.

