Al Horford says the Celtics have to focus on improving their offense—which currently ranks 20th in the NBA.

After Boston’s 16-game win streak came to an end in Miami on Wednesday, Horford stressed playing with more pace and effort on offense.

.@GWashburnGlobe: The Celtics' winning streak tended to mask their issues on offense. The mission for Brad Stevens will be to upgrade that unit to align with the league’s best defense. https://t.co/fLWSfQoDw9 — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) November 23, 2017

Via the Boston Globe:

“We have to run our offense with more pace,” Horford said. “That’s the thing that’s not having us click like we should. “That means getting in better shape, better conditioning. “Our defense is solid, but on offense, we have to play offense harder. That’s the best way to describe it.”

RELATED:

JR Smith: Cavs Not Paying Attention to Celtics’ Record Yet