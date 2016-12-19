Allen Iverson has a simple and hilarious explanation for why he avoided the weight room throughout his storied NBA career: the barbells were too damn heavy.



Iverson just said he didn't lift weights when he played because "that shit was too heavy." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) December 17, 2016

The Philadelphia Sixers feted The Answer on Friday night for his enshrinement into the Hall of Fame.

The legendary guard says he was always ready to ball out, regardless of his attitude towards training.

Per Philly Mag:

