Allen Iverson loves and respects LeBron James, but when it comes to the Michael Jordan comparison, The Answer ain’t trying to hear it.

Though LeBron will be on the Mount Rushmore of hoops greats when it’s all said and done, Iverson says Jordan stands head and shoulders above everyone.

“It shows what type of player LeBron is that you can compare him to Black Jesus,” Iverson said on Fox. “I can’t put anybody before Michael Jordan.”

A.I. looked to Mike as a guiding light when he entered the NBA.