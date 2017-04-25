Allen Iverson is a huge Russell Westbrook fan, and says the Thunder superstar is the MVP.

Iverson gives a nuanced take on this year’s race for the NBA’s most prestigious individual award, and concludes that Russ was simply too undeniable this season.

Iverson adds that LeBron James could conceivably win the award every year.

Per Bleacher Report:

Who’s your MVP?

Allen Iverson: “Russ.”

Why?

Iverson: “I just think he’s headed to doing something that we never thought would happen again [in averaging a triple-double throughout a season].”

Can you break down the MVP candidates?

Iverson: “[Kawhi Leonard]’s the best two-way player in the league, plays the game the right way. Well, if you play with Pop [Gregg Popovich], then you’re going to play the game the right way anyways. But he does everything on the floor to help his team win. Right there in the MVP race. In any other season, I think him or James [Harden]—LeBron [James], you could give it to him every year. But this year, it’s just one of those years for Westbrook, and we should cherish it and love it for what it is, because we never thought this would happen again, just like we never thought nobody will score 100 points like Wilt [Chamberlain] again. It’s one of them years like you’re supposed to give that to him hands down with the great season those guys are having. I mean, Isaiah [Thomas] has been playing the way he’s been playing. [Kevin] Durant’s been playing the way he’s been playing. A lot of guys are having MVP seasons, but this guy’s just having a special season.”