Allen Iverson was lounging courtside at MSG, and greeted Derrick Rose prior to Thursday night’s Bulls-Knicks tilt.



Rose, embroiled in controversy this week, says The Answer showed him “hood love.”



Derrick Rose on his first meeting with Allen Iverson today: "That was hood love right there. We didn't have to say anything."

(A.I. also showed love to Kristaps Porzingis, who’s currently nursing an Achilles injury.)

New York, coming off a devastating loss in Philly, bounced back against a short-handed Chicago squad for a much-needed 104-89 win.

Rose said he didn’t think much about how the crowd would greet him, saying he’s been booed in Chicago, too.

“I’m used to it and if they did boo me tonight it’s no hard feelings,” Rose said. “I know this is sports and I know they’re very passionate about their sports and like I said, I said sorry to my team, I apologized and that was something that will never happen again.”