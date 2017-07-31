The Big 3 league says it’s investigating why Allen Iverson was unexpectedly absent from Sunday’s game in Dallas.
A.I. is a player/coach for Three’s Company.
— BIG3 (@thebig3) July 30, 2017
Despite The Answer’s no-show, his squad was able to eke out a desperately-needed victory to keep its inaugural season alive.
Per the AP:
He hasn’t been playing very much — he didn’t play at all in his much-hyped return to Philadelphia — and the league says in a statement it had no advance notice that Iverson wouldn’t attend the game Sunday.
The league says it will make a statement once it has gathered all the facts surrounding Iverson’s absence.
DerMarr Johnson, the team’s co-captain, took over the coaching duties Sunday.
