Out in Philly for the Iverson Classic this past weekend, some of the top high school seniors in the nation chopped it up with A.I. himself.

The group – which included Mac McClung, Shareef O’Neal, Kevin Porter Jr., and more – sat down at a roundtable at the event banquet and debated the all-time NBA greats. Peep the conversation above.

