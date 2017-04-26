Allen Iverson would not have agreed to sit out any games to rest during his Hall of Fame career.

The Answer cracks that he could take it easy at practice.

Iverson says he loves the modern NBA game.

Per Bleacher Report:

Have you liked how the game has evolved aesthetically?

Iverson: “Yeah, I love our game. People, they have their different opinions on it, have their different gripes about the game, but I love the way it’s headed, especially all of the new talent. The older guys still being around and blending into what these new guys got going on, I think it’s still fun. It’s still exciting to me.”

A big storyline that developed throughout the season centered around players sitting out games to rest. Where do you stand on the issue?

Iverson: “To each his own. If coaches feel that that’s the best way for them to succeed, then that’s what you do. [Gregg] Popovich has been doing it for a while, and it’s been successful for those guys. But for someone like me, it’s something that I could never do, because I love to play so much. I just feel like I can rest once the game is over or rest me the next day at practice. (laughs)

“I wouldn’t have approved of missing no games. Me and my coaches would have had a big problem, but I definitely understand everything that Durant was saying as far as the superstar players, and other players are able to do it and it gets swept under the rug.

“But like I said, to each his own, and the way our game is going, I love it and I don’t have a problem with any of it.”