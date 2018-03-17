Alvin Gentry: Anthony Davis Never Gets Calls ‘Because He Doesn’t Bitch and Complain’

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry wasn’t thrilled with the officiating during New Orleans’ 107-101 loss to Houston Saturday night and he held nothing back when he aired out his feelings with the media during postgame.

One of the major notes Gentry made was in defense of his star player, Anthony Davis:

We try and play the right way and we play our asses off and what happens to us is (Anthony Davis) never gets a call, he never gets a call … You know why? Because he doesn’t bitch and complain about it.

“This league has really changed.” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was not pleased with tonight’s officiating (via @FOXSportsNOLA) pic.twitter.com/3xjMpKIgee — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 18, 2018

Gentry was assessed a technical during the game after James Harden was fouled attempting a 3-pointer with 5:39 to go in the fourth quarter.