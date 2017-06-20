Amar’e Stoudemire says he’s considering playing in the NBA next season.

After winning the Israeli League championship this season with Hapoel Jerusalem, Stoudemire, 34, thinks he could provide “quality veteran leadership” to an NBA team.

Amar'e Stoudemire is the KING of Jerusalem, folks. Thousands here at his title celebration. pic.twitter.com/vNSEsnwR7b

Via the NY Post:

“To play and win a championship my first year there, I could just call it quits and leave as a champion.

“That could be an option. Another option is maybe to play with a team that needs quality veteran leadership here in the NBA. That could be an option.

“Or I could go back and defend the title for a back-to-back. I have time to think about it. Those are my three options.”