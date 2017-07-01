ESPN reports that Amir Johnson is the latest to agree to sign with the Sixers. The 12-year vet is reportedly getting $11 million.

Free agent Amir Johnson has agreed to a one-year, $11M deal with Philadelphia, agent Kevin Bradbury tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Johnson spent the last two seasons with the Celtics. The Sixers will be his fourth team.

JJ Redick also just agreed to join up with the Sixers young core.

