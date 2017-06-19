Warriors wing Andre Iguodala intends to “seriously consider” other teams as a free agent this summer.

Iguodala, 33, is still expected to re-sign with the Warriors, who have his Bird Rights.

Iguodala plans to seriously consider other teams in July, league sources told The Vertical. Prospective teams would need to show in meetings a vision to move toward contention to pry Iguodala from Golden State, league sources said. Many teams are expected to pursue discussions with Iguodala, including the Warriors, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks, league sources said. Among teams around the league, there’s a belief that the value this summer for a two-way wing such as Iguodala could reach $20 million annually.

