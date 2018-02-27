Report: Only Andre Iguodala, Spencer Dinwiddie Attended Meeting With Referees

by February 27, 2018
iguodala dinwiddie meeting referees

Just two NBA players reportedly attended the meeting between the players and referees during All-Star weekend.

According to ESPN’s Sage Steele, only Andre Iguodala and Spencer Dinwiddie took some initiative.

“A week or so ago in Los Angeles during All-Star weekend, there was a meeting with officials, with Michele Roberts of the NBPA.

“Players were invited to talk to these officials to air the grievances out. Two guys showed up: Andre Iguodala and Spencer Dinwiddie. […]

“People complain, but when they have an opportunity to discuss it face-to-face, no one shows.”

