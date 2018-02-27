Report: Only Andre Iguodala, Spencer Dinwiddie Attended Meeting With Referees

Just two NBA players reportedly attended the meeting between the players and referees during All-Star weekend.

According to ESPN’s Sage Steele, only Andre Iguodala and Spencer Dinwiddie took some initiative.

“A week or so ago in Los Angeles during All-Star weekend, there was a meeting with officials, with Michele Roberts of the NBPA. “Players were invited to talk to these officials to air the grievances out. Two guys showed up: Andre Iguodala and Spencer Dinwiddie. […] “People complain, but when they have an opportunity to discuss it face-to-face, no one shows.”

