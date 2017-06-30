Andre Iguodala‘s run with the Warriors could be over.

Iguodala, an unrestricted free agent, doesn’t have plans to meet with Golden State during free-agency period, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes:

Andre Iguodala doesn't have plans to meet with Golden State Warriors during free-agency period, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2017

At least seven teams—the Timberwolves, Spurs, Clippers, 76ers, Magic, Nets and Jazz—are reportedly chasing after the 33-year-old free agent forward.

