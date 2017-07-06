Free agent forward Andre Roberson has reportedly agreed to re-sign with the OKC Thunder, on a three-year, $30 million pact.

Roberson, 25, was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team this past season.

He averaged 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 2016-17.

Per The Oklahoman:

There were thoughts that Roberson could see his free agency go deeper into the summer as the number of restricted free agents receiving offer sheets during the first week of free agency was limited. But the Thunder was able to come to terms with the 25-year-old hours before the July moratorium for free agents ends. The Thunder can sign Roberson as of Thursday at 11 a.m.

In a league continually emphasizing perimeter shooting, a combination of Roberson and the newly acquired Paul George gives the Thunder two long, elite defenders on the wing. George was a three-time All-Defensive Team selection with Indiana.

With the signing, Roberson’s first-year salary will push the Thunder over the luxury tax line of $119.3 million, but the Thunder has until the end of the season to get back below. With top-tier teams such as Golden State and Houston each having two or more All-Stars on the perimeter, the Thunder saw Roberson as a critical defensive piece in competing for a championship alongside Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams and George.