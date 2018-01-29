Andre Roberson underwent surgery to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon and will miss the remainder of the season, the OKC Thunder announced Sunday.

Andre Roberson update from Thunder. He underwent a successful procedure today to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon. He will miss remainder of season. Further updates when appropriate. — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 28, 2018

Roberson, 26, suffered a nasty spill on an alley-oop attempt Saturday night in Detroit.

The Thunder know they’ll miss their elite defensive stopper.

Per ESPN: