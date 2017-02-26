Andrew Bogut is about to become a hot commodity if the expected buyout from the 76ers happens and the latest report is that the big man is expected to join the Cavaliers for the stretch run:

Two Mavs sources say they expect Andrew Bogut will choose to join the Cavaliers once he receives a buyout from the 76ers. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 26, 2017

Bogut was involved in the Nerlens Noel-to-Dallas trade last week, but likely won’t suit up for the Sixers. The Australian native is also being targeted by the Rockets and Spurs:

As for Cavs/Rockets/Spurs target Andrew Bogut: ESPN sources say that the Sixers remain engaged in buyout talks with the Australian center. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 25, 2017

Bogut has played in back-to-back Finals as part of the Warriors, but was not resigned by the Dubs in the offseason since the team needed the cap room to sign Kevin Durant. The center has been sidelined with a knee injury for most of the season and has appeared in just 26 games. He is averaging 3 points, 8.3 boards and 1 block per game. The Cavs are also expected to sign point guard Deron Williams at the top of the week.

