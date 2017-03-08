The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Wednesday that center Andrew Bogut is out for the remainder of the season.
Bogut, 32, suffered a fractured left tibia in his first game with the Cavs.
STATUS UPDATE: https://t.co/hxiBq6yJQM provides the latest on Andrew Bogut, Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith & Coach Lue.
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 8, 2017
The big fella will not require surgery.
From the press release:
Andrew Bogut underwent additional imaging and evaluation at the Cleveland Clinic yesterday related to his fractured left tibia.
His tibia has been set and he is undergoing a non-surgical treatment and recovery plan commencing immediately with an extended period of immobilization and healing stimulation.
He will not be available to play the remainder of the regular season and playoffs, but is expected to successfully complete his recovery process in advance of training camp for the 2017-18 NBA season.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus