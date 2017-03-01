Andrew Bogut has reportedly committed to sign a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Bogut, who was injured in the 2016 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors, is expected to make his Cavs debut Monday night.
Sources: Andrew Bogut plans to sign with Cavs after he clears waivers. @ShamsCharania report on @TheVertical. https://t.co/s9gauBLvDd
— The Vertical (@TheVertical) March 1, 2017
The Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics were also in the running for the big fella’s services once he was cut loose by the Philadelphia Sixers.
Per Yahoo:
Bogut is expected to sign with the defending NBA champions this weekend and make his debut on Monday against Miami, league sources said. Bogut will fortify Cleveland’s frontcourt alongside Tristan Thompson, Channing Frye, Derrick Williams and Kevin Love, once he returns from knee surgery. Cleveland also signed three-time All-Star Deron Williams on Monday after a contract buyout.
The Dallas Mavericks traded Bogut to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the Nerlens Noel trade on Thursday. Bogut had worked with the 76ers’ front office on a plan for release and reached a buyout agreement on Monday.
In 26 games for Dallas, Bogut averaged three points and 8.3 rebounds. The Mavericks acquired Bogut in July when the Golden State Warriors needed to clear salary to sign Kevin Durant. Bogut has dealt with injuries this season, but reported early to the Mavericks after the All-Star break to show he was healthy. He remains a well-regarded defender and rim protector.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus