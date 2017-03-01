Andrew Bogut has reportedly committed to sign a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bogut, who was injured in the 2016 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors, is expected to make his Cavs debut Monday night.

Sources: Andrew Bogut plans to sign with Cavs after he clears waivers. @ShamsCharania report on @TheVertical. https://t.co/s9gauBLvDd — The Vertical (@TheVertical) March 1, 2017

The Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics were also in the running for the big fella’s services once he was cut loose by the Philadelphia Sixers.

Per Yahoo: