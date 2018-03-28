Andrew Bogut Staying in Australia With Pregnant Wife

Veteran center Andrew Bogut won’t seek another NBA contract for the remainder of the season, opting to stay in Australia to be with his wife who has a “high-risk” pregnancy and isn’t allowed to travel.
Bogut, 33, says he’ll be ready for training camp ahead of next season.
. @NBA season 2017/18. pic.twitter.com/Uv2ef666FL
— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 27, 2018
The big fella was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in January, and had been expected to join a playoff-bound team.
Per the AP:
He tweeted that his wife’s pregnancy with their second child has been deemed “high-risk” and she’s not allowed to travel.
“I thank those teams that reached out and inquired,” he wrote. “This was a decision which has been up in the air for the past few months, but ultimately, I decided being home and around as much as possible during this period was the best thing for my family. I am still working out and staying in shape, and will be ready for training camp for the 2018-19 season.”
Bogut played 23 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 1.6 points and 3.4 rebounds. He was acquired by Cleveland in the second half of last season, but he fractured his left leg less than a minute into his debut with the Cavaliers.