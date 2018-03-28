Andrew Bogut Staying in Australia With Pregnant Wife

Veteran center Andrew Bogut won’t seek another NBA contract for the remainder of the season, opting to stay in Australia to be with his wife who has a “high-risk” pregnancy and isn’t allowed to travel.

Bogut, 33, says he’ll be ready for training camp ahead of next season.

The big fella was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in January, and had been expected to join a playoff-bound team.

Per the AP: