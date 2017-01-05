Andrew Bogut is now just biding his time until he bolts from Dallas next summer.

The disgruntled Mavs center says he only has to put up with a few more months until he leaves via free agency.



People are so gullible. Listen to the interview, not the headline. — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) January 5, 2017

The 32-year-old wouldn’t be shocked if he was traded.

Per Sky Sports Radio:

