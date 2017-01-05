Andrew Bogut is now just biding his time until he bolts from Dallas next summer.
The disgruntled Mavs center says he only has to put up with a few more months until he leaves via free agency.
People are so gullible. Listen to the interview, not the headline.
— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) January 5, 2017
The 32-year-old wouldn’t be shocked if he was traded.
Per Sky Sports Radio:
“Thankfully I’m a free agent here so I only have a couple of months more here and then will most likely move on,” Bogut said. “I don’t see myself hanging around with everything that’s gone on. It will be an interesting six months ahead.”
Asked if he expected to be moved before the February 23 trade deadline, Bogut said: “You never know.”
In the final season of a three-year $36 million deal he signed with Golden State in 2014, Bogut has added value as a trade asset. […] “I’ve got a valuable contract … having four months left on my contract I’m a valuable commodity to be moved,” he said.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus