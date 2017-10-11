Andrew Wiggins and the Timberwolves agreed to a five-year, $148 million max contract extension on Wednesday.

Wiggins cut ties with his agent who negotiated the max deal back in August, but was long expected sign the extension.

Per team press release:

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the team has signed forward Andrew Wiggins to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the contract agreement were not released. […]

“I’m very excited to continue my career with the Timberwolves,” said Wiggins. “I love it here. The fans and organization have supported me from my first day here in Minnesota. I want to thank Glen Taylor, Tom Thibodeau, the entire coaching staff and my teammates for believing in me.

“We’ve had some good times over the last three seasons, but the best is yet to come. I look forward to doing right by them and bringing this team to the postseason.”