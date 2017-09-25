Andrew Wiggins says his newly-formed partnership with Jimmy Butler is “going to be a problem” for Timberwolves opponents.
Andrew Wiggins’ first comments today: “Me and Jimmy [Butler] are going to be a problem.” #Twolves
— John Meyer (@thedailywolf) September 22, 2017
Wiggins isn’t the only player in Minnesota with high hopes for the 2017-18 campaign.
KAT: "I made a promise to Flip Saunders that we would win and end the playoff drought. And I intend to keep that promise."
— Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) September 22, 2017
The 22-year-old fired his agent and is patiently negotiating a five-year, $148 million max deal with the Minny on his own.
Per the Star Tribune:
“Just want to make sure, take my time — there’s no rush,” the fourth-year guard said Friday as the team gathered at their practice facility before flying to San Diego to begin practices on Saturday.
Wiggins, entering the final season of his rookie deal, will be the highest paid athlete in Minnesota history.
“That’s what hard work does,” Wiggins said. “I’ve been working my whole life for this contract.
“I’ve missed one game in three years. I’m not too worried about getting injured.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus