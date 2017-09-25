Andrew Wiggins says his newly-formed partnership with Jimmy Butler is “going to be a problem” for Timberwolves opponents.

Andrew Wiggins’ first comments today: “Me and Jimmy [Butler] are going to be a problem.” #Twolves — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) September 22, 2017

Wiggins isn’t the only player in Minnesota with high hopes for the 2017-18 campaign.

KAT: "I made a promise to Flip Saunders that we would win and end the playoff drought. And I intend to keep that promise." — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) September 22, 2017

The 22-year-old fired his agent and is patiently negotiating a five-year, $148 million max deal with the Minny on his own.

Per the Star Tribune: