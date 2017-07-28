As far as Andrew Wiggins is concerned, anything less than a maximum contract offer from the Timberwolves would be unacceptable.

Andrew Wiggins: I'm worth 'nothing less' than a max contract https://t.co/160HNRGu2Z pic.twitter.com/HdhKC1VdMR — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) July 28, 2017

Minnesota and its 22-year-old star are said to be negotiating the terms of a five-year, $148 million deal.

Wiggins believes “this year is the year” for the T-Pups.

Per SI: