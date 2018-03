Andrew Wiggins is reportedly unhappy being the Timberwolves‘ third option behind Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns.

According to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson, Wiggins has “whispered to teammates” about his dissatisfaction with his role.

Whoa. @DWolfsonKSTP just said on @1500ESPN that Wiggins has “whispered to teammates” that he’s unhappy being a third option behind Butler and Towns. — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) March 14, 2018

RELATED:

Andrew Wiggins: ‘Me and Jimmy Butler are Going to Be a Problem’