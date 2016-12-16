Led by Anthony Davis’ game-high 35 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks, the New Orleans Pelicans held off the visiting Indiana Pacers 102-95 Thursday night.
Rookie Buddy Hield also chipped in a career-high 21 points for the Pels.
Indy has lost two in a row.
Per the AP:
“My teammates were just telling me to end the game,” Davis said. “Of course, they lean on me to try to close out down the stretch. I was just trying to be aggressive.”
Davis “got loose in a couple transitions. He made a 3. They’re moving him around,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “He hurt us really in transition and just attacking the basket.”
“He can shoot it even better than he did tonight,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said of Hield. “He’s just learning what a good shot is.”
