As you can see above, we’ve got two new fire covers: Anthony Davis/DeMarcus Cousins + Trae Young. Obviously we’re sad about Boogie’s injury, but we know he’ll bounce back, and we’re certainly not ashamed to be releasing what we consider to be one of the most amazing covers in our mag’s history. Plus we’ve got a second hot one with Trae Young, the NCAA star making waves on a seemingly nightly basis. Peep both of our cover stories at the links below, stay tuned for tons of dope content from the issue over the next few weeks, and pick up SLAM 214 at your local newsstand/bookstore next week.

