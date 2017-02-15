Anthony Davis, in an effort to put an end to the rumors, declared that he has no intention to bolt from New Orleans.

Davis, 23, is enjoying his best season to date, posting career-high averages of 27.9 points and 12.1 rebounds per game for the struggling Pelicans.

Anthony Davis professes loyalty to Pelicans: 'I don't plan on leaving' New Orleans https://t.co/bhPSgbZmtY — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) February 14, 2017

The Pels (22-34) are ranked 12th in the 15-team Western Conference, and AD blames injuries for their ongoing woes.

Per The Times-Picayune: