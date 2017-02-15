Anthony Davis, in an effort to put an end to the rumors, declared that he has no intention to bolt from New Orleans.
Davis, 23, is enjoying his best season to date, posting career-high averages of 27.9 points and 12.1 rebounds per game for the struggling Pelicans.
The Pels (22-34) are ranked 12th in the 15-team Western Conference, and AD blames injuries for their ongoing woes.
Per The Times-Picayune:
“I don’t plan on leaving, so make sure you write that down,” Davis said when asked about trade speculation.
Another questioner asked Davis about an Internet rumor speculating that he and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook could eventually join forces with the Lakers in Los Angeles, where his agent, Arn Tellem of Wasserman Media Group is based.
“I don’t pay attention to (the rumors),” Davis said. “I don’t know who said it or how it came about. I’m with the Pelicans right now.”
