Have yourself a birthday, AD! The former Kentucky Wildcat dropped 46 points, 21 rebounds, three dimes, and a block in a 125-122 OT win over the Hornets.

Anthony Davis: 46 points, 21 rebounds 3 40-20 games is the most by an active player In last 30 seasons, only Shaquille O'Neal has more (4) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 12, 2017