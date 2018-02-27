Anthony Davis Hangs 53 Points, 18 Rebounds and 5 Blocks on Suns

by February 27, 2018
352

Anthony Davis put up yet another jaw-dropping statline Monday night, leading the New Orleans Pelicans past the visiting Orlando Magic 125-116 with a 53-point, 18-rebound, 5-block performance.

Davis has been absolutely sensational over the last six games—scoring over 40 points four times—all wins for the Pels.

Emeka Okafor, brought back to the NBA for the first time since 2013 to replace the injured DeMarcus Cousins, chipped in 14 points.

Per the AP:

“Thank, you Anthony, for carrying us,” Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said. “Look at his numbers, man. He’s something else.”

After the 6-foot-10 Davis hit his 21st free throw, the Suns had to guard the Pelicans’ All-Star power forward with 6-foot-8 small forward Josh Jackson because 7-footers Dragan Bender and Alex Len and 6-foot-10 Marquese Chriss had all fouled out with nearly five minutes still to play.

“A lot of their bigs were in foul trouble. I just wanted to hang around the rim as much as possible, knowing I had the size advantage,” Davis said. “We’ll take any type of win, any type of way we can get it.”

  
