Anthony Davis Hangs 53 Points, 18 Rebounds and 5 Blocks on Suns

Anthony Davis put up yet another jaw-dropping statline Monday night, leading the New Orleans Pelicans past the visiting Orlando Magic 125-116 with a 53-point, 18-rebound, 5-block performance.

Davis has been absolutely sensational over the last six games—scoring over 40 points four times—all wins for the Pels.

Anthony Davis through his last 6️⃣ games: 4️⃣1️⃣.5️⃣ points

1️⃣4️⃣.8️⃣ rebounds

3️⃣.2️⃣ blocks

3️⃣.0️⃣ steals Oh, and the Pelicans are 6-0 in that stretch. 💯 pic.twitter.com/TEJtL93aSC — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 27, 2018

Emeka Okafor, brought back to the NBA for the first time since 2013 to replace the injured DeMarcus Cousins, chipped in 14 points.

Per the AP: