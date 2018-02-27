Anthony Davis Hangs 53 Points, 18 Rebounds and 5 Blocks on Suns

Anthony Davis put up yet another jaw-dropping statline Monday night, leading the New Orleans Pelicans past the visiting Orlando Magic 125-116 with a 53-point, 18-rebound, 5-block performance.
Davis has been absolutely sensational over the last six games—scoring over 40 points four times—all wins for the Pels.
Anthony Davis through his last 6️⃣ games:
4️⃣1️⃣.5️⃣ points
1️⃣4️⃣.8️⃣ rebounds
3️⃣.2️⃣ blocks
3️⃣.0️⃣ steals
Oh, and the Pelicans are 6-0 in that stretch. 💯 pic.twitter.com/TEJtL93aSC
Emeka Okafor, brought back to the NBA for the first time since 2013 to replace the injured DeMarcus Cousins, chipped in 14 points.
Per the AP:
“Thank, you Anthony, for carrying us,” Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said. “Look at his numbers, man. He’s something else.”
After the 6-foot-10 Davis hit his 21st free throw, the Suns had to guard the Pelicans’ All-Star power forward with 6-foot-8 small forward Josh Jackson because 7-footers Dragan Bender and Alex Len and 6-foot-10 Marquese Chriss had all fouled out with nearly five minutes still to play.
“A lot of their bigs were in foul trouble. I just wanted to hang around the rim as much as possible, knowing I had the size advantage,” Davis said. “We’ll take any type of win, any type of way we can get it.”