Anthony Davis: ‘From What I Hear’ Cousins Plans On Staying This Summer

by March 07, 2018
289

Pelicans All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins, who is out for the season with a torn achilles, will be a free agent this upcoming summer.

Teammate Anthony Davis is apparently “pretty confident” that Boogie will resign with New Orleans, via the New York Times’ Marc Stein and Shauntel Lowe:

I’m pretty confident that he’ll stay. From what I hear, he plans on it. But I’m going to keep selling the dream here. I’ll be very involved – I want him here.

Davis has taken his game to another level with Cousins sidelined, leading the Pelicans to fourth in the West at 37-26.

