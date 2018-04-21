Anthony Davis And Jrue Holiday Combine For 88 Points As Pelicans Sweep Blazers

by April 21, 2018
1

Anthony Davis (47) and Jrue Holiday (41) combined to score 88 points as the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 131-123 on Saturday, finishing off a surprising first-round sweep.

Davis and Holiday were excellent all series, but took it to another level in Game 4 to help the Pelicans hold off a Blazers team that refused to quit. First it was Davis, who scored 19 in the third quarter to put New Orleans up by as many as 15. Then, as Portland made its comeback, Holiday scored 14 in the fourth to ensure that the Pelicans never surrendered the lead.

The Pelicans will likely face the Warriors in the next round, as Golden State has a 3-0 series lead on the Spurs.

Watch Davis’ and Holiday’s full highlights:

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Damian Lillard Frustrated By the Pelicans’ Defense

1 day ago
2,505
NBA

Post Up: Pelicans Push Blazers To The Brink

2 days ago
1,423
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

3 days ago
1,902
NBA

Damian Lillard: ‘I’ve Just Got to Be Better’

4 days ago
1,073
Jrue Holiday
The Post Up

Post Up: Pelicans Win Thriller In Portland While Celtics And Raptors Roll At Home

4 days ago
1,427
NBA

Post Up: Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo Lead New Orleans to Upset Win

7 days ago
2,284

TRENDING


Most Recent

Anthony Davis And Jrue Holiday Combine For 88 Points As Pelicans Sweep Blazers

1 min ago
1

Ben Simmons Records Triple-Double To Lead Sixers

3 hours ago
385

James Johnson Spars With Robert Covington And Ben Simmons In Game 4

4 hours ago
876

Calipari Met With NBPA To Discuss Ending One-And-Done, Creating HS Combine

5 hours ago
393

Spurs Announce Ettore Messina Will Also Coach Game 4 In Place Of Popovich

7 hours ago
142