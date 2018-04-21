Anthony Davis And Jrue Holiday Combine For 88 Points As Pelicans Sweep Blazers

Anthony Davis (47) and Jrue Holiday (41) combined to score 88 points as the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 131-123 on Saturday, finishing off a surprising first-round sweep.

Davis and Holiday were excellent all series, but took it to another level in Game 4 to help the Pelicans hold off a Blazers team that refused to quit. First it was Davis, who scored 19 in the third quarter to put New Orleans up by as many as 15. Then, as Portland made its comeback, Holiday scored 14 in the fourth to ensure that the Pelicans never surrendered the lead.

The Pelicans will likely face the Warriors in the next round, as Golden State has a 3-0 series lead on the Spurs.

Watch Davis’ and Holiday’s full highlights: