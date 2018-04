Anthony Davis ended the Pelicans’ 14-game losing streak at Oracle Arena and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Davis’ 34 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals kept the Pelicans at fifth in the Western Conference standings with less than a week to go in the season and just a half game out of fourth.

Of the NBA’s 63 games this year with at least four blocks and two steals, Davis leads all players with nine.