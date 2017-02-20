Anthony Davis broke Wilt Chamberlain’s 55-year-old All-Star scoring record Sunday night, leading the West past the east 192-182, and took home MVP honors.
Davis finished with 52 points and became the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2011 to win MVP of the ASG on his home floor.
(In a stunning development, AD also joined forces with fellow All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.)
Per the AP:
“It was amazing,” Davis said. “That’s what I wanted to do … get the MVP for this crowd, for this city. This one definitely means a lot to me.”
Davis was the star of stars in a game where the teams combined for more points than in any other All-Star contest. It came on a night when Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant provided a glimpse of the past, Giannis Antetokounmpo had more dunks — 12 — than his name has consonants and LeBron James became the first player to eclipse 300 points in an All-Star career.
Being linked to Wilt Chamberlain, who had 42 points in the 1962 game, only made it more special, Davis said. […] “The next one I’m going to try to do is 100 points,” Davis said.
