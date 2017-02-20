Anthony Davis broke Wilt Chamberlain’s 55-year-old All-Star scoring record Sunday night, leading the West past the east 192-182, and took home MVP honors.

Davis finished with 52 points and became the first player since Kobe Bryant in 2011 to win MVP of the ASG on his home floor.

(In a stunning development, AD also joined forces with fellow All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.)

Per the AP: