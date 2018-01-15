Anthony Davis put on a show Sunday at Madison Square Garden, erupting for a season-high 48 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.

AD’s monster performance led the New Orleans Pelicans past the New York Knicks in a 123-118 overtime win.

The Pels roared back from a 19-point third quarter deficit to hand the Knicks their third consecutive loss.

Per the AP:

“I thought we did a great job in the overtime,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “AD was just huge for us, and when you get into those zones like that he’s really good.”

Five days after a double-overtime loss to Chicago in a game they led by 11, the Knicks coughed up another big lead in a miserable way to finish a rare January home game before they begin a seven-game, coast-to-coast trip Monday in Brooklyn that has them away for two weeks.

“I think we’ve just got to do a better job of when we’re up 12, 15 points, we’ve got to take it to another level, another notch,” [Tim] Hardaway said. “We haven’t been doing that these last couple of games.”