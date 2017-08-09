Anthony Davis has a simple reason for why he doesn’t train with his NBA opponents during the offseason: “Why would you? They’ll know what you’re going to do.”

Davis is currently in Johannesburg, South Africa with Pelicans teammate DeMarcus Cousins for the NBA’s second ever game in Africa on Saturday.

AD heard trade rumors this summer, but says he did his best to ignore them.

Per the Times-Picayune:

The New Orleans Pelicans star hosted his basketball camp for kids ages 7-15 at UNO this week, and he spoke to reporters on Tuesday about the experience. “I get asked all types of random stuff,” he said with smile. “The craziest (question) was if I was going to Boston.” Davis meant it as a joke, but he acknowledged that it was hard to ignore the amount of trade rumors this summer that have speculated about his potential departure from New Orleans. Davis said that he spoke with his agent, Thaddeus Foucher, and Pelicans general manager Dell Demps about the rumors earlier in the offseason and he was assured that there was nothing to worry about. “I understand it’s a business, but if I don’t hear anything from Dell or my agent, I don’t pay attention to it,” said Davis, who averaged 28 points and 11.8 rebounds in 2016-17. “Once I first heard (the rumors), then I heard it again, then I heard it again, I just wanted to make sure. I found out it wasn’t (true), and that was the beginning of the summer, so I haven’t paid attention to it since.”

