Derrick Rose polarized the Bulls fan base during his tenure in Chicago, but obviously, many passionate Rose supporters still remain.

After being traded from Oklahoma City to Chicago, Anthony Morrow decided to wear No. 1 as his new jersey number—and was quickly met with angry comments from fans on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

So Anthony morrow is gonna wear #1 for the bulls. That's just disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/IM9czzkCVe — Dill (@Dillionaire21) February 25, 2017

Everyone flood Anthony Morrow's Instagram with Derrick Rose. Morrow should not wear #1 https://t.co/bnppJAb9gF — 🌹🐻🐂 (@Stutz125) February 24, 2017

To side-step any lingering bad feelings, Morrow quickly announced that he will change his jersey number.

Nooo disrespect to the fans here in chicago! Had I known y'all felt like this about number 1 I swear I wouldn't have chose it. I apologize — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) February 25, 2017

I'm getting it changed asap. D Rose is my guy always respected him and what he means to the chi! Again I apologize to the fans, love you all — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) February 25, 2017

It’s the second time in just five months that a Bull has changed his number from Rose’s No. 1 after experiencing fan backlash.

Michael Carter-Williams did the same in October.

