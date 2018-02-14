Report: Apple Developing Drama Series Based On Kevin Durant’s Life

Apple is currently working on a new TV drama series entitled “Swagger” that is based on the early life and career of Warriors superstar Kevin Durant, reports Variety:

Titled “Swagger,” the series is inspired by Durant’s youth basketball experiences. It will explore the world of Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball and the lives of the players, their families, and coaches.

The series will be produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Television along with Durant’s Thirty Five Media. Durant and Grazer will executive produce, along with Imagine’s Francie Calfo and Thirty Five Media’s Rich Kleiman.

Reggie Rock Bythewood will serve as writer. Bythewood previously collaborated with Imagine on the Fox limited series “Shots Fired,” which he created. His past credits include co-writing the screenplay for the Notorious BIG biopic “Notorious.”