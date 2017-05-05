The Atlanta Hawks announced Friday that both team president Mike Budenholzer and general manager Wes Wilcox (who was rumored to have been fired) stepped down from their current posts.

Budenholzer will stay on as the head coach; Wilcox will be a special advisor to ownership.

UPDATE: We have announced a reorganization of Basketball Operations & will begin the search for a new GM. Details: https://t.co/XbIlaCcFir pic.twitter.com/XQYMKr4Pi3 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 5, 2017

Budenholzer says this is a “necessary and positive set of changes.”

Per The AJC: