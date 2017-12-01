LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers got into it with a fan sitting courtside Thursday night, ending the conversation by profanely telling the fan to shut his mouth.

Austin Rivers got into a discussion with a fan that ended with him saying "shut the f*** up" pic.twitter.com/mTJXC9x7PX — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 1, 2017

Rivers explained after the game that the guy was being a “fairweather ass fan” and that he apologized to him once things cooled down.

Rivers led the short-handed Clips with 25 points, but it was the Utah Jazz who earned a 126-107 road victory.

Per the ClutchPoints: