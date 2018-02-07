Australian Parliament Member Is Outraged Ben Simmons Is Not An All-Star

by Alex Squadron February 07, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers point guard and Australian native Ben Simmons, who is averaging 16.6 points, 7.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game, was left off the NBA All-Star roster this season.

His snub led a member of the Australian Parliament to go on an epic rant, which features a shot at Miami’s Goran Dragic and also highlights that Joe Ingles, another Australian, was not picked for the three-point contest:

With Kristaps Porzingis now sidelined by a torn ACL, Simmons could still make the team if commissioner Adam Silver selects him to be the replacement.

