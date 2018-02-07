Australian Parliament Member Is Outraged Ben Simmons Is Not An All-Star

Philadelphia 76ers point guard and Australian native Ben Simmons, who is averaging 16.6 points, 7.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game, was left off the NBA All-Star roster this season.

His snub led a member of the Australian Parliament to go on an epic rant, which features a shot at Miami’s Goran Dragic and also highlights that Joe Ingles, another Australian, was not picked for the three-point contest:

A member of the Australian Parliament is outraged that Ben Simmons is not an All-Star. A+ rant 😂😂 📹: /r/NBA pic.twitter.com/1XbVEAC007 — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) February 7, 2018

With Kristaps Porzingis now sidelined by a torn ACL, Simmons could still make the team if commissioner Adam Silver selects him to be the replacement.

