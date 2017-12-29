Pistons guard Avery Bradley reportedly entered a confidentiality agreement with a “reality star” who accused him of sexual assault during the NBA playoffs.

According to TMZ, the allegation stems from a May 23 incident in Cleveland when Bradley—then a Celtic—was playing against the Cavs in the Eastern Conference finals.

It’s unclear what Bradley agreed to pay the woman, but TMZ reports that negotiations got as high as $400,000.

