Former NBA player Ben Gordon was reportedly hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after he was involved in a confrontation with a woman on Saturday.

According to the Journal News‘ Jonathan Bandler, police handcuffed Gordon in the bathroom of his business and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Former NBA star Ben Gordon hospitalized after clash with police https://t.co/a17mHCfqoE pic.twitter.com/OC8WZAMevJ — lohud sports (@lohudsports) October 24, 2017

On the same day of his hospitalization, the Windy City Bulls acquired Gordon’s rights in the G-League draft.

