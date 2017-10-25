Former NBA player Ben Gordon was reportedly hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after he was involved in a confrontation with a woman on Saturday.
According to the Journal News‘ Jonathan Bandler, police handcuffed Gordon in the bathroom of his business and transported him to a nearby hospital.
On the same day of his hospitalization, the Windy City Bulls acquired Gordon’s rights in the G-League draft.
More from the Journal News:
Just after noon on Saturday, police responded to a call for assistance at the store. The first two officers saw the distraught woman crying and shaking just inside the entrance, according to a police report.
She motioned that the door was locked and let them know Gordon was in the back of the business with a knife.
At least eight other officers soon arrived and Gramatan Avenue was shut down. A sergeant tried unsuccessfully to make contact with Gordon. A detective spotted Gordon through the glass with a box cutter in his possession, according to the report.
Emergency services officers then cut a portion of the glass door and got the woman out. Police then entered, found Gordon in the bathroom and handcuffed him.
