Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore will be sidelined for an estimated 12 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a non-displaced fracture in his right foot.
McLemore, 24, suffered the injury when he landed on a player’s foot during a pick-up game in Los Angeles last week.
Last month, McLemore agreed to a two-year, $10.7 million deal with Memphis.
