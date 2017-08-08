Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore will be sidelined for an estimated 12 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a non-displaced fracture in his right foot.

McLemore, 24, suffered the injury when he landed on a player’s foot during a pick-up game in Los Angeles last week.

Grizz guard Ben McLemore had surgery on right foot Tuesday. He's expected to miss about 12 weeks. Details & column soon on #GrindCityMedia. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) August 8, 2017

Last month, McLemore agreed to a two-year, $10.7 million deal with Memphis.

Per press release:

Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace announced that guard Ben McLemore has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The injury occurred when he landed on another player’s foot after driving to the basket during a pick-up game in Los Angeles. McLemore underwent successful surgery and will be out an estimated 12 weeks. He is expected to make a full recovery.

RELATED:

Ben McLemore Agrees To 2-Year, $10.7 Million Deal with Grizzlies