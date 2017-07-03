Ben McLemore and the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a two-year, $10.7 million deal on Sunday.

After four seasons in Sacramento, McLemore, 24, became a unrestricted free agent when the Kings declined make a qualifying offer this summer.

Ben McLemore and Memphis have agreed to terms on a two-year, $10.7 million deal, league sources tell ESPN.

From ESPN:

The 6-foot-6 guard out of Kansas became an unrestricted free agent when the Kings declined to tender an offer sheet worth a little over $5.3 million.

Teams found McLemore intriguing on the market, and the consensus was that he still hasn’t reached his potential.