Ben Simmons joined the chorus of criticism of Donald Trump from NBA players, calling the American president “an idiot.”

Simmons says that all Trump does, is bring “anger and hatred to the U.S.”

The Australian rookie forward thinks America elected the wrong leader.

Per Fox Sports:

“I think he’s an idiot,” Simmons told Fox Sports News 500 at the Philadelphia 76ers’ media day.

“If we were in Australia right now, a lot of people would call him a d*ckhead, and that’s how I personally feel. Some of the comments he’s just made about players, the NFL, the anthem. Everyone respects America, and everyone thinks America is a great country, but he’s the wrong person to be in charge of it.

“I think, as a man, you’re not supposed to be tweeting like that, saying remarks about women, what people should be doing, how you talk to leaders of other countries, and putting America in a situation where it doesn’t need to be like that.”

Trump used a speech in Alabama on Saturday to urge the NFL’s owners to fire any player who kneels during the national anthem.



“He just brings more anger and hatred to the U.S. It’s unneeded,” Simmons said. “I think the U.S. is a great country. I love being here. I’m very appreciative of the job I’m in. I think he’s the wrong person to be in charge. He’s definitely not a leader.”