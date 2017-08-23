Ben Simmons unexpectedly hooped in a random pickup run Monday night in his native Australia, and dunked on a whole bunch of short people.

The top overall NBA Draft pick from last summer finished with 34 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.

Simmons’ rookie campaign was wiped out by a broken foot, but he’s now medically-cleared by the Sixers to resume full basketball activities.

#NBA source: Ben Simmons 'has been cleared to resume full basketball activity for some time.' #Sixers — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) August 22, 2017

Per the Herald Sun (via TBL):

“One of his close mates bought him down for a game to just fill in, no one in the stadium knew it was him until about five minutes into the game and then about 60 people rocked up to watch him play, ” witness Mitchell Hamilton told the Herald Sun. “It was crazy.”

