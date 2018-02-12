Ben Simmons: ‘I Don’t Really Know What an All-Star is Anymore’

Ben Simmons has been passed over multiple times this season as a potential NBA All-Star injury replacement, and the 21-year-old can’t figure it out.

Simmons is averaging 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists, and says his stats “don’t lie.”

Goran Dragic and Kemba Walker nabbed the two spots vacaated when Kevin Love and Kristaps Porzingis went down.

.@BenSimmons25 on getting passed over as an #AllStar replacement 3 times: “I don’t really know what an all-star is anymore. I mean if it was about win-lose, you picked Dragic obviously and you pick Kemba, whose team is 7 wins under us. It is what it is, but my stats don’t lie.” — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 9, 2018

