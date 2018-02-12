Ben Simmons: ‘I Don’t Really Know What an All-Star is Anymore’

by Marcel Mutoni February 12, 2018

Ben Simmons has been passed over multiple times this season as a potential NBA All-Star injury replacement, and the 21-year-old can’t figure it out.

Simmons is averaging 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists, and says his stats “don’t lie.”

Goran Dragic and Kemba Walker nabbed the two spots vacaated when Kevin Love and Kristaps Porzingis went down.

Per Philly.com:

“I don’t really know what an all-star is anymore,” Simmons said.

“I mean if it was about win-lose, you picked Dragic obviously and you pick Kemba, whose team is 7 wins under us. It is what it is, but my stats don’t lie.”

    
